Cougar guard Mylik Wilson enters transfer portal

Redshirt senior guard Mylik Wilson has entered the transfer portal, per Verbal Commits.

Wilson did not play in his lone season on the UH basketball team, instead being redshirted.

Wilson spent the first two seasons of his career at Louisiana, where he turned in double-digit scoring averages in both years.

Before his junior season in 2021-22, Wilson transferred to Texas Tech, averaging 2.5 points per game and 1.2 steals.

The Rayville, La. native is the second Cougar to transfer this offseason after Tramon Mark left for Arkansas.

Wilson’s departure opens up a scholarship slot for the Cougars. UH will likely look to add its third player its player in the transfer portal after adding two guards, L.J. Cryer and Damian Dunn, last weekend.

