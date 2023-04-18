UH track and field wraps up Mt. SAC Relays

The Houston track and field team wrapped up its competition after two days at the Mt. SAC Relays on Saturday in Walnut, Calif.

Senior Brandon Seagreaves won the men’s 5000 meter run with a personal-best time of 14:19.64 while junior Lloyd Frilot also set a personal record in the Men’s 800 meters as he recorded a time of 1:50.23.

Seniors Claire Meyer and Sydni Townsend made school history as Meyer ran the program’s third-fastest time in the women’s 5000 at 16:36.81, while Townsend finished second in the 400-meter hurdles with a 58.43 second time, a season-best and the seventh-fastest time in school history.

During Saturday’s meets, seniors Christyan Sampy and Cecilia Tamayo-Garza left their marks on the competition.

Sampy finished second among Elite division collegiate jumpers in the pole vault with a 5.55-meter jump.

Tamayo-Garza had a 22.89 second run in the 200-meter dash, ranking as the fifth fastest in school history.

Sophomore Destiny Smith had a season-best 13.26 second run in the 100-meter dash, moving her into second place in the conference this season.

The Cougars’ next meet will see them compete at the J. Fred Duckett Twilight meet at Rice on Saturday, April 22.

