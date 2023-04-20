Uhse’s grand slam guides Cougars past HCU

The Houston Cougar baseball team put up double digit runs in a Tuesday win against cross-city rival Houston Christian University, logging a 13-7 victory.

Opening up the game early, Houston Christian put up three runs in the first inning.

The Cougars responded with two runs of their own at the bottom of the first inning, before tying the game at three in the second thanks to lead-off first-pitch homer by senior shortstop Ian McMillan.

UH then broke open the game in the third inning with a grand slam from Senior Brandon Uhse giving the Cougars an 8-4 lead.

The Cougars extended their lead throughout the rest of the game, with graduate transfer utility player Drew Bianco knocking out another first-pitch home run to all but seal it.

The Cougars, now 21-16, will continue conference play in a road series against Memphis starting Friday.

