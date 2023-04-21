Svedenskiold leads UH to fourth in AAC championships

UH women’s golf placed fourth at American Athletic Conference Championships Thursday, led by freshman Moa Svedenskiold who finished second overall.

All but one Cougar shot par or better in the first round, led by Svedenskiold and junior Nicole Abelar who each shot two-under. Super senior Annie Kim and freshman Alexa Saldana both shot even 72’s.

For round one, the Cougars shot 284 strokes as a team overall, good for four under-par.

In round two, Svedenskiold led the cougars again shooting her lowest round at a four-under 68, tying the UH record for the lowest-ever round at the American Championships.

Abelar and Saldana were neighbors with 73 strokes, while freshman Natalie Saint Germain and Kim both shot a two-over 74.

For round two, the Cougars ended the day off with an even 288 strokes overall as a team.

In the final round, Svendenskiold shot another 70, while Kim was right behind shooting even at 72 strokes.

Saldana and Abelar both shot a 74, and next was Saint Germain at 76 strokes (4-over par).

For the final round the Cougars shot a two-over 290 strokes and went two-under for the event.

After Svedenskiold at second, Abelar tied for 14th, Kim tied at 17th, Saldana tied for 21st, and Saint Germain tied for 30th.

The Cougars will look to play in the NCAA Regionals in May, and will learn their fate on Wednesday, April 26 during the NCAA Selection Show.

