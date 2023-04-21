UH tennis swept by No. 37 UCF in AAC quarterfinal

UH tennis was knocked out of the American Athletic Conference Championships Thursday, getting knocked out in a 4-0 loss to No. 37 UCF in the quarterfinals.

UCF stepped on the gas early, taking the doubles to point in the first two matches by scores of 6-2 and 6-4.

In singles play, the Cougars were unable to find their footing, and the Golden Knights wrapped things up by winning three straight matches. All three of UCF’s points came in straight sets.

Sophomore Maria Dzemeshkevich was the only UH player that seemed poised to force a third set, leading 5-4 in the second before the match was ultimately left unfinished.

The Cougars finished the 2022-23 campaign with a 14-9 record. Next season, UH tennis will begin its first season in the Big 12 Conference.

