Houston softball swept by Tulsa at home

The UH softball team got swept in a three-game weekend series against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at the Cougar softball stadium.

Game 1

In game one on Friday, Houston lost 7-0 to Tulsa.

Graduate starting pitcher Kenna Wilkey took the loss with six innings of four-run ball, including five strikeouts and four walks.

The Cougars tallied only four hits total on offense.

Game 2

On Saturday in game two, UH lost 4-2 versus the golden hurricane.

Senior starting pitcher Mattie Boyd took the loss, giving up four runs on three hits, with two walks and a strikeout.

All four of Tulsa’s runs came in the third inning off of a grand slam by Imani Edwards.

The Cougars were only able to score one run each in the fourth and fifth inning, thanks to sophomore catcher Emma Robertson driving in sophomore utility Turiya Coleman on a single. Later, senior right fielder Brie Cantu brought home sophomore left fielder Janiya Thomas for UH’s second and final run.

Game 3

In the series finale on Sunday, Houston lost 6-4.

Starting pitcher Kenna Wilkey once again took the loss, dropping to 14-11 on the season. Wilkey pitched seven innings, giving up three earned runs on eight hits, with four strikeouts and four walks.

The Cougars scored three runs in the second inning, with sophomore shortstop Brooke Lorenzo driving in sophomore outfielder Ja’Naiya Thomas on a single to right field and Cantu hitting a two-RBI double to left center.

UH added one more in the fifth thanks to a bases-loaded walk by Thomas.

In a late collapse in the seventh inning, UH gave up four runs thanks to a couple of RBI singles as well as multiple fielding errors, giving the Golden Hurricane a late victory.

The Cougars dropped to 19-24 on the season and will take on UCF in a three-game series on Friday in Orlando.

[email protected]ycougar.com