UH baseball takes two in series win over Memphis

The UH baseball team won two games over its three-game series against American Athletic Conference foes Memphis last weekend.

The first game of the series saw the Cougars get off to a running 2-0 start with a home run to right field from junior utility player Alex Lopez.

UH would score a third run in the following inning after a double to left-field from graduate student utility player Drew Bianco.

The Cougars continued to dominate in the following innings as it tallied more runs over the third and fourth innings to lead 6-0 by the fifth inning.

Two runs in the sixth inning capped off the 8-0 series-opening victory for the Cougars.

Junior pitcher Josh Ekness recorded the win after allowing only one hit in six innings before senior pitcher Maddux Miller picked up the save and allowed no hits in three relief innings.

Game two showed a more competitive start as Memphis opened the game with two homers to take a 3-0 lead over UH.

In the following inning, junior catcher Anthony Tulimero hit a home run to left-field to cut the Memphis lead down to just 3-2.

The Tigers tacked on six more runs by the sixth inning to lead 9-2.

UH put up a run in the ninth in hopes of sparking momentum for a comeback but fell 9-3 with the series even at one a piece.

Coming off the loss, the Cougars opened Sunday’s action with two runs early to lead 2-0.

The Cougars orchestrated a seven-run fourth inning to put themselves in the driver’s seat as they led 9-0.

Tulimero cracked a triple down the right field line to bring in three runs before crossing home plate himself thanks to a single to center field from junior utility player Justin Murray.

Redshirt senior infielder Ian McMillan added a tenth run on the board for the Cougars after a double down the right field line to bring in sophomore outfielder Cameron Nickens.

Both teams exchanged a run late in the game before the Cougars closed out the 11-1 win and the series victory to continue its dominant stretch of play.

