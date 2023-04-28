Star UH wideout Tank Dell selected 69th overall by Texans

Nathaniel ‘Tank’ Dell is staying in Houston.

The star UH wide receiver was the first Cougar to be selected in the 2023 NFL Draft, going 69th overall to the Texans in the third round after Houston traded up to get him.

Dell is the highest-drafted UH receiver since Donnie Avery in 2008, and extends Houston’s streak of having at least one player drafted to eight years beginning in 2016.

After transferring from Alabama A&M before the 2020 season, The Florida native emerged as one of the nation’s best pass-catchers with the Cougars, finishing sixth all-time in UH history in receiving yards (3,155) and third in receiving touchdowns (32) in his three seasons with the program.

Dell broke out in his sophomore year in 2021, recording 1,329 yards and 12 touchdowns in 14 games and earning First-Team All-American Athletic Conference honors.

In 2022, Dell led the nation in both receiving yards (1,398) and touchdown catches (17) in 13 games, and was named to the AP All-American Third Team. His 109 receptions that year ranks second in single-season program history.

Dell is the first UH player ever to be drafted by the Texans, and will presumably catches from this year’s second overall pick, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud.

