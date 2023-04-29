Derek Parish drafted by Jaguars in 7th round as fullback

UH defensive lineman Derek Parish was selected 240th overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Parish will move to fullback in Jacksonville.

The 6-foot-2-inch, 245-pound Pearland native appeared in 48 games over five seasons at defensive end with Houston, including starting all 14 games in the Cougar’s conference runner-up season as a junior in 2021. In that season, Parish earned Second Team All-American Athletic Conference honors.

In 2022, Parish recorded five sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss in just four games before suffering a season-ending bicep tear. Against Texas Tech in week two, Parish logged 4.5 sacks and 6.5 tackles for loss, both AAC records for a single game.

Though mostly playing defensive end, Parish played snaps at linebacker and fullback during his time in Houston. He drew much intrigue during the Cougars’ pro day in March, catching passes as a tight end and even doing long snapper drills.

Head coach Dana Holgorsen vouched for the five-year veteran, insisting that Parish would produce regardless of position.

“I don’t care what you play him as; I would want him on our team,” Holgorsen said. “The production is going to come. What position (do) you put him at? I don’t care.”

[email protected]