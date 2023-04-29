Gervarrius Owens drafted by New York Giants

UH defensive back Gervarrius Owens was the final Cougar to be selected in this year’s NFL Draft, going 254th overall by the New York Giants in the seventh round.

Owens joined the Cougars in 2019 after playing a year at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M.

In 2021, Owens earned First Team All-American Athletic Conference honors after recording 54 total tackles and grabbing two interceptions. In his senior year last season, he finished second on the team with 74 tackles and eight pass breakups.

Owens was the fourth Cougar to be drafted in 2023, joining Derek Parish, Nathaniel ‘Tank’ Dell, and Clayton Tune. The four make up the largest cadre of UH players drafted since 1997.

[email protected]