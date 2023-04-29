UH baseball drops home game against Lamar

UH baseball was defeated by Lamar University 4-2 at Schroder Park late Tuesday.

Neither team was able to get a score on the board until the fourth inning when Lamar batted a single through the left side and aided a score, (1-0).

UH was not able to redeem themselves as they got an immediate three outs at the bottom of the fourth.

At the top of the fifth, the Cardinals scored again with a single up the middle (2-0). But again, the Cougars’ attempts at redemption were shot down with an immediate three outs.

Redshirt senior infielder Ian McMillan scored UH its first run during the sixth inning with a hit from Junior catcher Anthony Tulimero to cut Lamar’s lead in half.

Lamar fought to keep their lead as they scored two more times, on a wild pitch and a single to the center, at the top of the eighth– bringing the Cougars’ deficit to 4-1.

Senior outfielder Brandon Uhse was able to score off a hit from freshmen infielder Thomas Lyssy, but it wasn’t enough. The Cardinals won the game 4-2.

UH dropped to 23-18 on the season and will travel to Orlando to continue conference play against UCF for three games beginning Friday.

[email protected]