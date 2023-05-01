UH baseball beats UCF for fifth straight conference win

The UH baseball team faced UCF on the road this past weekend and ended up taking two out of three from the Knights in Orlando to win their 5th straight conference series.

It is the longest such winning streak for the program since 2006.

Game 1

In game one on Friday, the Cougars won 13-7 due to an offensive explosion in the 10th inning.

Junior catcher Anthony Tulimero got the scoring started in the first inning with a two-run homer to left center.

UH scored five runs in the next inning, including senior right fielder Brandon Uhse hitting a home run to center.

Senior center fielder Drew Bianco and sophomore outfielder Malachi Lott each added an RBI single and junior designated hitter Alex Lopez drove in two more on another single.

UCF ended up finding a way to tie the game up at seven at the end of nine innings, including four runs in the second inning.

UCF infielder Andrew Brait and catcher Ben McCabe were huge for the Knights, accounting for all seven of those RBIs.

The Cougars broke the game open in the 10th inning by scoring six runs.

Freshman second baseman Thomas Lyssy ended up giving UH the lead on an RBI single.

Lott added a two-RBI single to left field and Zach Arnold put it away with a huge three-run homer to left field.

Junior two-way player Justin Murray ended up with his sixth save of the season so far.

Game 2

In game two on Saturday, Houston lost in a close one 8-7 to UCF.

The Cougars had a 7-5 lead at the end of six innings but were unable to hold on. UH ended up hitting five home runs on the day, accounting for all seven of their runs.

Uhse, Arnold, and junior utility man Alex Lopez each had solo shots, while Murray and Bianco each had two-run homers.

The Knights had a huge two-run homer to tie the game in the seventh and took the lead on an RBI single.

Lott took his fourth loss of the season.

Game 3

In the final game on Sunday, the Cougars won 12-9 in eight innings.

After trailing 9-6 after six innings, UH woke up and scored six runs in the final two frames to earn the comeback victory.

Sophomore pinch-hitter Cameron Nickens had three huge runs batted in from singles to tie the game up at nine.

Lyssy ended up having perhaps the most clutch hit of his young career, with a monstrous three-run homer to left field which ended up being the game-winner.

Murray earned his third win of the season, with three innings pitched, giving up five hits and three earned runs, including four strikeouts.

Up next, the Cougars will look to take on Rice away from home on Wednesday.

