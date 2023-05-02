UH track and field four-peats at Penn Relays

The UH track and field team made history over the weekend, becoming the third school ever to win four straight 400-meter relays at the Penn Relays. The Cougars also competed at the Texas Invitational in Austin.

Friday

The 400-meter relay squad put together a solid run, advancing to the final with a time of 39.81 seconds.



Senior Benjamin Okafor logged a 7.59-meter long jump, just a tad shy of his season-best and good for fourth-best of the day.

Sophomore Destiny Smith got into the final of the 100-meter hurdles by turning in a 13.77-meter sprint, the fifth-fastest in the prelims.

Both the men’s and women’s 1,600-meter relay teams advanced to the final on Saturday. Both finished third in their respective heats, and both finished with the seventh-fastest time heading to finals.

Saturday

On Saturday, UH became the first school in 15 years to win four straight 400-meter relay at the Penn Relays.

Junior De’Vion Wilson became the first Cougar to win the 110-meter hurdles at the same event, registering a time of 13.64 seconds.

Maswanganyi won the 100-meter dash in 10.40 seconds, becoming the 10th Cougar to win the event at the Penn Relays.

Senior Lusekelo Mwamukonda improved on his personal best by over two meters with a 52.76-meter discus throw. He finished fourth overall and currently ranks seventh in the American Athletic Conference.

Freshman Miles Cox finished second overall in the 5,000-meter run at the Texas Invitational with a 15-second improvement on his previous personal best and the second-fastest time by UH this year.

On the women’s side, the Cougars ran a season-best time of 3:37:50 in the 1,600-meter relay.

Graduate Pricilla Adejokun finished third in the hammer with a throw of 59.71 meters on her final throw., while senior Christyan Sampy tied the school record in the long jump for the second-straight meet at the Texas Invitational with a 5.55-meter jump.

Track and field’s next event is the Tom Tellez Invitational at the Carl Lewis International Complex on Friday.

