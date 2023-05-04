UH softball falls to No. 25 Texas A&M at home

In the last non-conference game of the year, UH softball lost to Texas A&M for the second time this season by a score of 9-3.

The Aggies came out swinging with a solo home run to center field, putting A&M on the board at the top of the first.

Texas A&M widened their lead to 4-0 at the top of the second with a double to center field and a single to left center.

The Cougars fought back at the top of the third. Junior pitcher Taylor Edwards started off UH with a perfect inning. Then, senior infielder Bree Cantu kept the Cougars’ going with a double to drive in senior outfielder Paige Hulsey for UH’s first run.

A single from senior infielder Britaney Shaw facilitated a second run for UH from Cantu, bringing the score to 4-2.

The Aggies retaliated by loading the bases at the top of the fourth, allowing Aggie shortstop Koko Wooley to knock out a grand slam to bring the lead to six.

Another home run from Texas A&M at the top of the fifth added an extra insurance run to bring the score to 9-2.

UH fought to close the gap when Ja’Naiya Thomas sophomore outfielder scored on a wild pitch at the bottom of the seventh, but that was all the Cougars could muster. UH dropped to 19-28 on the year.

The Cougar softball team has one more series on May 5-7 against South Florida where they will recognize their seniors.

[email protected]