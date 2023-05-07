UH track and field dominates in regular season finale

UH track and field ended its season on a high note Friday, winning nine events and setting a new pole vault record at home in the Tom Tellez Invitational.

After tying the school’s pole vault record in each of the last two meets with a pair of 5.55-meter jumps, senior Christyan Sampy finally broke through with a 5.56-meter attempt.

On the track, the Cougars kicked things off by winning the women’s 400-meter relays before junior De’Vion Wilson and senior D.J Akindele finished first and second in the 110-meter hurdles.

Several UH athletes ran season-bests in their respective sprints, beginning with senior Trey Johnson’s 46.32-second performance in the 400-meter dash.

Continuing the trend were three Cougars who went two-three-four in the 100-meter dash led by senior Edward Sumler IV. Then, in the 200-meter, four more UH runners ran season-bests to take four of the top five spots.

In her first 800-meter run of the season, Sydni Townsend took home the victory with a time of 2:12.53.

To end the day, brothers Branch and Miles Cox went one-two in the 8,000-meter run.

The Cougars will now set their sights on the American Athletic Conference Championships beginning May 12.

