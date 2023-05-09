UH softball splits two games against USF

An inclement weather-shortened weekend series against South Florida with the UH softball team grabbing one out of two games.

Game 1

Friday’s series opener at the Cougar Softball Stadium ended in a 5-4 walk-off victory for UH.

USF began the game hot, scoring a run in each of the first two innings.

A left-center home run from senior infielder Bree Cantu brought the Cougars level with USF in the third inning, though only briefly. In the following frame, USF would take the lead once again, scoring a third run.

In the sixth inning, sophomore infielder Turiya Coleman scored on a fly out to right field from graduate catcher Kati Ray Brown.

With the two squads level, the game stalled out at 3-3 until the ninth inning, when USF took command in the top of the inning with a lone run.

However, it was UH that ended in the victory column. On a series of wild pitches, senior outfielder Paige Hulsey and sophomore infielder Brooke Lorenzo each scored to pull the Cougars from behind for the series-opening win.

Game 2

The Bulls no-hit the Cougars in the second game of the series to win 8-0.

USF found its momentum in the third inning, scoring four total runs, two of which came on a left-center home run.

In the fifth inning, USF scored four more runs to take a decisive 8-0 victory from the Cougars and level the series at 1-1.

The Cougars will begin postseason play on Thursday to face Tulsa in Tampa, Florida in the first round of the American Athletic Conference Tournament.

