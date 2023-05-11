UH baseball falls to Rice in Silver Glove finale

UH baseball failed to stop the bleeding against Rice Wednesday, allowing eight runs in three innings in a 13-7 loss.

The Owls got on the board in the bottom of the first inning thanks to a three-run homer to right-center field given up by sophomore starting pitcher Cade Citelli.

The Cougars rebounded in the top of the third, however, beginning with an RBI single from junior utility player Justin Murray. After Murray scored on a groundout, redshirt senior infielder Ian McMillan knocked a single to drive in sophomore outfielder Cameron Nickens and tie the game.

Junior catcher Dylan Post then gave UH the lead with a two-RBI double to center field. Post would later cross home plate to give the Cougars a 6-3 in the middle of the third inning. Rice responded with another home run to close the gap to one at the end of the frame.

After trading runs in the fifth and sixth, Rice caught in the bottom of the seventh inning.

A passed ball tied the game at 7 when yet another three-run home run broke the game open for Rice and gave the Owls a 10-7 advantage.

At the bottom of the eighth, Rice’s Jack Riedel blasted one last home run to seal the loss for UH.

UH dropped to 28-20 on the season, and will next travel to New Orleans for a three-game series against Tulane beginning Friday.

