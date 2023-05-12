UH softball bounced in first round of AAC tourney by Tulsa

Despite fighting for a late 2-1 lead in the top of the sixth inning, the Cougar softball team could not hold on against Tulsa, losing 3-2 on a walk-off single in the first round of the American Athletic Conference Tournament.

It was a pitcher’s duel for much of the game, with the two teams held scoreless until the bottom of the fifth inning. Tulsa got on the board with a second-pitch sacrificial flyout that brought in center fielder Haley Morgan.

The fifth-seeded Cougars did not take long to strike back, and quickly got two runners on with a walk and hit by pitch. A bunt and a walk later, UH had the bases loaded with one out.

In the ensuing at-bat, sophomore outfielder Ja’Naiya Thomas hit a fielder’s choice to second base that drove in freshman pinch runner Bella Farina and sophomore infielder Turiya Coleman, giving UH a 2-1 lead.

The Cougars’ lead did not last long, however, as a fielding error allowed Tulsa to tie the game going into the seventh frame.

UH swung the door open for the Golden Hurricane after failing to score with two runners on, and allowing Tulsa to steal second in the bottom of the inning.

A single from Tulsa’s Kailyn Bearpaw walked off the Hurricane and ended the Cougars’ season.

UH softball final record ended at 20-30, with its sights now set on its first season in the Big 12 Conference in 2024.

[email protected]