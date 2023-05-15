UH track & field finishes 2nd in final AAC championships

The UH track and field team attended its final American Athletic Conference Championship over the weekend before its upcoming move to the Big 12, completing its astounding AAC run with a second-place finish.

Friday

Several formidable performances by the Cougars marked the opening day of the championship weekend.

In the women’s hammer, graduate student Priscilla Adejokun finished in third place, while senior Lusekelo Mwamukonda finished fifth place in the men’s edition of the competition.

Other impressive showings from the Cougars included career bests from freshman Ali Mack in the 100-meter hurdle, 200-meter dash and shot put, while the decathlon saw two Cougars – junior Ayomide Ogunbunmi and freshman Donovan Brooks – finish in sixth and tenth place overall exiting Friday’s competitions.

Saturday

The women’s side of UH track and field was the defining force behind Saturday’s showing.

In particular, the shot put proved to be UH’s for the taking; after being held by sophomore Daisy Monie for a good bulk of the day, senior Nu’uausala Tuilefano overtook her teammate on her final throw.

Four sprinters from the women’s side of the team advanced to the final day contests, while ten UH men advanced to the finals.

Sunday

The final day saw UH put out yet another strong showing.

In one of UH track and field’s most impressive records, Houston would extend its 400-meter relay title with its ninth consecutive victory in the contest. After the win, the Cougars still own every 400 relay title in AAC history.

The men’s side would also find victory in the 1600-meter relay.

Notable performances from the men’s team would come from juniors Shaun Maswanganyi, Lloyd Frilot and Adam Mason. Maswanganyi had the best showings of the lot, winning a double through the 100 and 200-meter dashes, in which he notched dazzling sub-10 and 20-second times.

Senior Christyan Sampy was victorious in the pole vault once again, while junior De’Vion Wilson took his second consecutive title in the 110-meter hurdles.

On the women’s side, Hailey Pollard took home a medal with a third-place finish in the discus, while sophomore Daisy Monie was immediately behind her in fourth place.

The men’s team claimed victory in the 1600-meter relay, while the women’s side came in second place in the contest.

In spite of Houston’s strong final-day showings, both the men’s and women’s teams would finish short of the team title, both ending the day in second place due behind Wichita State.

UH’s best performers will see their season continue into the NCAA contests, as they will seek qualification for the NCAA Championships in Austin, Texas next month.

