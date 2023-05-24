UH baseball falls to Tulane in AAC Tourney opener

In its first matchup of the American Athletic Conference postseason, the UH baseball team fell to Tulane 10-8 to leave their backs against the wall entering their second day of the competition.

The Cougars were off to a hot start in the first inning, going up 2-0 on the Green Wave courtesy of a right-center homer from junior utility player Justin Murray.

Tulane followed Murray’s homer with a second-inning performance that left UH playing from behind. After three separate homers in the inning, UH trailed Tulane 8-2.

UH refused to allow the deficit to hold. In the bottom of the second, the Cougars put together a run of their own; a double from graduate student utility player Drew Bianco and singles from junior infielder Zach Arnold, junior catcher Dylan Post, and sophomore outfielder Cameron Nickens brought home a flurry of runs for Houston.

The Cougars trailed by a slim 8-7 margin when all was said and done in the second inning.

The game ground to a standstill after its dramatic opening innings, as a run in the fourth inning for Tulane proved to be the only change to the scoreline until the eighth inning.

A right-field single from Arnold led to a McMillan score in the bottom of the eighth.

Moving into the final inning, UH trailed by just a single run, and by a score of 9-8.

A Tulane score in the top of the ninth was followed by an unsuccessful final comeback effort in the bottom of the inning, as the Cougars fell 10-8 to Tulane.

The Cougars will now play Wichita State in an elimination game on Wednesday evening to save their season.

