UH baseball beats Memphis to advance in AAC tourney

UH Baseball advanced to the semifinals of the American Athletic Conference tournament on Friday evening off a narrow 6-5 victory over Memphis in Clearwater, Florida.

It was the Tigers, though, who opened the scoring, bringing in a run in the top of the first inning.

In the second inning, the Cougars responded in a resounding fashion. With the bases loaded, graduate student utility player Drew Bianco was walked to give UH its first run.

Then, Senior outfielder Brandon Uhse reached first base thanks to a throwing error, also bringing home both redshirt senior infielder Ian McMillan and junior catcher Anthony Tulimero.

UH scored one more run before the second inning was all said and done, leading 4-1 after two innings.

The Cougars extended their lead by one more run in the following inning courtesy of a left-field homer from Tulimero.

Much like Thursday’s matchup against Wichita State, though, Houston’s opponent was not going to give in quite yet.

In the fourth inning, Memphis composed themselves and put together a four-run inning to level the score at five apiece.

Soon after, in the bottom of the fourth inning, senior outfielder Brandon Uhse hit a solo homer to left field that put UH up 6-5, a homer that proved to be the game’s final score.

Friday evening’s win pushes UH’s run in the American Athletic Conference championship through another day. The Cougars will play Tulane on Saturday in a rematch of Tuesday’s 10-8 loss for the Cougars.

[email protected]