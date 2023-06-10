Maswanganyi, Wilson make history at NCAA Champs

Two Houston track athletes made history in the NCAA Championships as juniors Shaun Maswanganyi and De’Vion Wilson broke school records in the 100-meter dash and 110-meter hurdles.

Maswanganyi, who qualified for the final in both the 100- and 200-meter dashes, earned his title as the fastest Cougar ever with a 9.91-second 100-meter sprint, earning a bronze medal. In the 200, the South African finished sixth with a time of 20.07 seconds.

Wilson, competing in his hometown of Austin, Texas, ran a UH record for the 110-meter hurdles in the qualifying stages with a time of 13.37. Just two days later, he bested his own time by 0.11 seconds while speeding to a silver medal.

Wilson’s time is also the all-time record in the American Athletic Conference for the event.

Senior pole vaulter Christyan Sampy made the All-American First Team for the first time in his career, clearing 5.45 meters.

Senior Sydni Townsend closed the action for the Cougars by earning All-American Second Team honors after running the 400-meter hurdle in 56.27 seconds.

The NCAA Championships are the final event for UH as a member of the AAC, with its move to the Big 12 to be complete on July 1.

[email protected]