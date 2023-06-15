Summer reading list: Four books to help you stay cool

As a bookworm, summer is the perfect time for me to catch up on my miles-long summer reading list and there is no better way to beat the Texas heat than to pick up a good book and stay home.

Here is a list of books that would be perfect for your summer reading list.

The Beginning of Everything by Robyn Schneider

This story begins with a tragedy as protagonist Ezra Faulkner, varsity tennis captain and golden boy of Eastwood High, shatters his leg in an accident. The injury leads the would-be homecoming king down a path of self-discovery as he navigates the complexities of a senior year turned wildly different from what he’d expected.

Throughout the story, Ezra finds his way and rebuilds old friendships, all while falling for the new girl — Cassidy.

This is a witty, honest and realistic young adult novel that will take you on an adventure filled with moments of self-realization, joy, sadness, romance and grief. The focus on young adulthood makes this novel a no-brainer for any incoming freshman’s summer reading list.

The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid

The Hollywood icon Evelyn Hugo is finally ready to tell her story and she chooses an unknown magazine reporter, Monique Grant for the job. No one is more confused than Monique herself, nevertheless, she uses the opportunity to jump-start her career after some personal setbacks.

The novel retells Evelyn’s journey from when she came to Los Angeles in the 1950s to her decision to leave show business in the ‘80s, tales of friendship, love, betrayal, her seven husbands and forbidden love.

Evelyn Hugo is a historical fiction that beautifully portrays diversity. Reid reels you in with old Hollywood and a beautifully written story that spans decades.

The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas

Navigating life as a teenager is no easy task and Starr Carter, the novel’s protagonist, is no stranger to that fact. An exercise in duality, Carter’s life exists in two dimensions: Her home life in a poor neighborhood, and the fancy suburban prep school she attends.

The delicate balance shatters when Starr witnesses the fatal shooting of her childhood best friend, Khalil at the hands of a police officer. Khalil was unarmed.

The book, inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement, is a powerful, honest and gripping young adult novel that shows the realities of the justice system through a young girl’s struggle for justice.

Thomas creates a world with nuanced characters with complex relationships and situations.

The Inheritance Games Trilogy by Jennifer Lynn Barnes

Out of the blue, Avery Grambs inherits billionaire Tobias Hawthorne’s fortune. The mystery? Avery has no idea why she is in the will or who Tobias Hawthorne is.

To receive her inheritance, Avery moves to the secret-filled Hawthorne House. The home is littered with puzzles, riddles and codes at every turn. Avery must also contend with Tobias’ grandsons, who see Avery as a malicious swindler.

Heir apparent, Grayson Hawthorne, is convinced that Avery is a con woman and is determined to take her down. His brother, Jameson, views her as his grandfather’s last puzzle to be solved. Caught in a world of secrets, wealth and betrayal, Avery has to play the game to survive.

The Inheritance Games is a young adult mystery trilogy. Each page teases a new twist and leaves readers dying to know what comes next.

[email protected]