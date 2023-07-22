60th SGA administration approves new election code

Last week, the Student Government Association held a meeting which saw the appointment of several students to key positions, as well as the passage of a new election code dubbed the Election Code Reform Act.

“Being able to make SGA elections more accessible for all was one of my number one concerns,” said SGA President Benjamin Rizk. “I’m very proud of everyone in this administration for working so hard and taking the time to help revise the election code.”

The previous election code removed the establishment of term limits. In turn, the updated election code reinstated them. In addition, the act also set new limits on campaign expenditures.

Candidates running for an SGA senator as an independent candidate are now limited to $500. Those running for SGA at-large seat as an independent candidate may spend up to $750 and political parties and independent presidential candidates are limited to $1,200.

Additionally, voting in SGA elections has reverted to a ranked-choice system. This allows each voter to rank their candidate choice in descending order.

Senator Tyler Garrett was appointed as Chief Justice of the Supreme Court and received several endorsements from other senators.

“I endorse Tyler Garrett because I absolutely love getting to work with him both personally and professionally,” said Attorney General Jadyn Winsett. “I think that he is an amazing candidate for this position.”

Additionally, Senator Fatima Gendra was appointed as director of multicultural affairs, and Senator Joseph Blanchard was appointed to the Public Art Committee.

The 60th administration has set many goals on its agenda that they are motivated to reach. The upcoming budget bill is set to be introduced Aug. 15.

[email protected]