Slideshow: UH basketball Red & White scrimmage

The Houston men’s basketball team held its annual Red and White Scrimmage Tuesday night, giving fans in the Fertitta Center a first look at the upcoming 2023-24 roster.

The White team, led by newcomers such as transfer guards L.J. Cryer, Damian Dunn and freshman forward Joseph “JoJo” Tugler took an early lead against a largely veteran-laden Red team, and never relinquished it, winning 58-49.

Sophomore guard Emanuel Sharp led all scorers with 19 points on 5-8 shooting for the red team, while Cryer hit five threes and Tugler scored 13 points off 6-7 shooting.

Take a look at a few images from the team’s first event before its inaugural Big 12 season.

All photos by Anh Le for UH athletics.

