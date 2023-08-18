UH soccer opens season with 0-0 draw against Washington

UH soccer began the 2023-24 academic year as a Big 12 program Thursday night against Washington, eventually ending the match in a scoreless draw.

In a game that saw nine players make their debut for the Cougars, Houston got off six shots but still was unable to get on the board.

Sophomore goalkeeper Olivia Dietrich — a transfer from Texas Tech — recorded her first career shutout, saving four of the Huskies’ nine shots to maintain the tie.

It was UH’s first scoreless draw under head coach Jaime Frias since February of 2021.

The Cougars will play their home opener against Southeastern Louisiana on Sunday.

