Donovan Smith named Cougars’ starting QB

During UH football’s Fan Day on Saturday, Houston head coach Dana Holgorsen essentially confirmed junior Donovan Smith as the Cougars’ QB1 entering the 2023 season.

UH staff remained adamant throughout summer training that the Houston quarterback room was amidst a battle for the starting role. However, as the team graduates from training camp to an in-season practice schedule, Holgorsen characterized Smith as the “clear-cut starter” at the quarterback position.

“Donovan has had an incredible June, an incredible July, and a really, really good two weeks of camp,” Holgorsen said. “This is Donovan’s team at this point.”

Holgorsen also extended credit to sophomore Lucas Coley — whom he said battled with Smith at quarterback — and sophomore Ui Ale whom he described as “somebody to keep an eye on.”

Smith, a December transfer from Texas Tech, brings Big 12 experience to the quarterback role, where he will be succeeding Clayton Tune as the commander of the Houston offense.

