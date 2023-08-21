Former UH basketball player Reggie Chaney dead at 23

Former UH men’s basketball player Reggie Chaney died Monday, a school spokesperson confirmed. Chaney was 23 years old.

The cause of death is not currently available.

Chaney played three seasons for Houston after transferring from Arkansas in 2020. The Tulsa, Okla. native was a key member of the Cougars’ 2021 Final Four run, and played in over 100 games. Despite an injured hand, Chaney helped guide the Cougars to the Elite Eight in 2022.

In his senior season in 2022-23, Chaney took part in the Cougars’ run as the No. 1-ranked team in the country, the first time the team had done so since 1983. For his play that year, he won the American Athletic Conference Sixth Man of the Year.

[email protected]