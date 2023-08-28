UH soccer breezes past Tarleton State

The UH soccer team extended its unbeaten opening to the 2023 season with a 4-1 victory against Tarleton State over the weekend.

It took the Cougars until the 36th minute to put the ball in the back of the net for the first time, the longest for UH since its 0-0 season opener against Washington. Junior forward Ramsey Davis was the one to hit the mark, assisted by freshman midfielder Aryanna Jimison.

Up 1-0, UH added another goal to its tally just a few minutes later as graduate student forward Allie Byrd scored off an assist from junior defender Sofia Weber in the 40th minute.

Just a minute later, Tarleton State scored its lone goal of the match.

The eventful final ten minutes of the first half came to a close with UH leading 2-1 over Tarleton State.

Houston came out of the half break firing on all cylinders, with a goal from sophomore forward Cameryn Maddox coming just moments into the second half.

Senior midfielder Caitlyn Matthews capped off UH’s performance with a 53rd minute goal to make it 4-1 in favor of the Cougars by the final whistle.

Matthews made her mark in the UH win, tallying a goal and an assist in the second half.

[email protected]