UH soccer makes it four straight with 2-1 win against Rice

UH soccer defeated cross-town rival Rice in a 2-1 win at Holloway Field on Thursday evening.

Entering the match, the Cougars had recorded 14 goals in their last three games, spearheaded by senior midfielder Caitlyn Matthews and sophomore forward Cameryn Maddox.

Rice scored the match’s first goal in the 18th minute.

It was an uncharacteristically tough game on the attack for the Cougars as it took them until the 41st minute to put the ball in the back of the net, when sophomore forward Cameryn Maddox scored on an assist from freshman forward Kristen Kizer.

With the match tied at one apiece entering the second half, Maddox made it a brace in the 49th minute off an assist from sophomore defender Jada Gibson to put the Cougars up 2-1.

UH would pull through for the 2-1 victory, holding Rice scoreless in the second half despite the Owls registering ten shots in the half.

Following the win, UH soccer improves its record to 4-0 and remains undefeated on the season.

[email protected]