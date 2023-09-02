side bar
No. 13 volleyball cruises past North Texas in four sets

By September 2, 2023

The Cougars continued their hot streak to begin the season, winning their first game of the Texas State Invitational over UNT. | Oscar Herrera/The Cougar

The No. 13 University of Houston volleyball team began their trip to San Marcos with a 4-1 win against North Texas on Friday afternoon.

The Cougars dominated Friday’s match against North Texas with senior outside hitter Abbie Jackson totaling 21 kills and 56 digs as a team.

The Cougars took charge early with a block from junior outside hitter Katie Corelli and sophomore middle blocker Kellen Morin to establish an early 7-3 lead. 

The Cougars were able to maintain their lead and closed out the first set 25-20 with 15 kills and only three attacking errors. 

Set two opened with a big kill from graduate outside hitter Nena Mbonu to gain an early 3-2 lead. Remaining strong, Corelli swung through North Texas’ block to push the Cougars’ 9-7 gap. 

The Cougars maintained momentum and high intensity, finishing set two 25-22 with a hitting efficiency of 0.29 totaling 13 kills.

The Cougars continued to pursue a 3-0 sweep entering set three with a kill from Jackson. After being down 7-10, Mbonu closed their three-point deficit with yet another block for the Cougars. 

The Cougars fought hard but ultimately came up short 22-25 and set three was taken by North Texas.

In an unexpected fourth set, the Cougars played tight with UNT earning points back and forth to tie it up 15-15. Jackson got a big swing to initiate the Cougars’ lead. 

The Cougars ran with momentum and worked their way to a seven-point gap, winning the match in four.

The Cougars will play Texas State on Saturday to complete the Texas State Invitational.

