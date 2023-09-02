No. 13 volleyball cruises past North Texas in four sets

The No. 13 University of Houston volleyball team began their trip to San Marcos with a 4-1 win against North Texas on Friday afternoon.

The Cougars dominated Friday’s match against North Texas with senior outside hitter Abbie Jackson totaling 21 kills and 56 digs as a team.

The Cougars took charge early with a block from junior outside hitter Katie Corelli and sophomore middle blocker Kellen Morin to establish an early 7-3 lead.

The Cougars were able to maintain their lead and closed out the first set 25-20 with 15 kills and only three attacking errors.

Set two opened with a big kill from graduate outside hitter Nena Mbonu to gain an early 3-2 lead. Remaining strong, Corelli swung through North Texas’ block to push the Cougars’ 9-7 gap.

The Cougars maintained momentum and high intensity, finishing set two 25-22 with a hitting efficiency of 0.29 totaling 13 kills.

The Cougars continued to pursue a 3-0 sweep entering set three with a kill from Jackson. After being down 7-10, Mbonu closed their three-point deficit with yet another block for the Cougars.

The Cougars fought hard but ultimately came up short 22-25 and set three was taken by North Texas.

In an unexpected fourth set, the Cougars played tight with UNT earning points back and forth to tie it up 15-15. Jackson got a big swing to initiate the Cougars’ lead.

The Cougars ran with momentum and worked their way to a seven-point gap, winning the match in four.

The Cougars will play Texas State on Saturday to complete the Texas State Invitational.

[email protected]