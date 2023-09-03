UH cross country shows out in season opener

UH cross country opened its season at the Lamar Early Bird Opener Friday, with the men winning the six-kilometer race while senior Claire Meyer won the women’s 4000-meter run.

Seniors Brandon Seagreaves and Branch Cox finished second and third respectively in the men’s race, paving the way for the team victory.

Three other Cougars finished in the top 11 of the event, with sophomore Miles Cox finishing fifth overall while freshman Derek Waite and graduate Brycen Pitre went 10th and 11th respectively.

The women’s team finished second in their meet with Meyers winning the individual race by over 15 seconds. Junior Zosia Bulhak was the only other UH athlete to finish in the top 10, finishing fourth.

The Cougars Cross Country team will next travel to College Station, Texas to compete in the Texas A&M Invitational on Sept. 15.

