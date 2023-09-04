UH soccer wallops Louisiana Tech 7-1, stays undefeated

The University of Houston Soccer team tallied seven points by seven different Cougars in their 7-1 win against Louisiana Tech on Sunday at the Carl Lewis International Complex.

Houston’s win improved its record to 5-0-1 on the seasoning, tied for the best six-game start in program history.

The Cougars got the game going in a manner reminiscent of their 2-1 win at Rice. After Louisiana Tech forward Lauren Egbuloniu scored the opening goal in the seventh minute, Houston fell behind 1-0 to open the game.

Houston would trail for just four minutes before junior defender Sofia Weber, who received an assist from senior Caitlyn Matthews, tied the score in the 11th minute.

With 1:02 left to go, Houston junior midfielder Alexis Fowlkes drilled a line drive shot to put the Cougars ahead 2-1 going into halftime.

Houston graduate forward Allie Byrd started things off for the Cougars in the second half, scoring in the 56th minute.

Seven minutes later, Senior forward Maddie Bowers would score her first goal of the season thanks to an assist from freshman midfielder Aryanna Jimison, putting Houston up three.

Houston senior forward Natalia Kamassah scored three minutes later, padding the Cougars” lead even further.

Talia Feign and Jimison each scored their first collegiate goals with little under three minutes remaining to secure an impressive 7-1 victory over Louisiana Tech.

Next up, UH will stay home to take on Houston Christian Sept. 7.

[email protected]