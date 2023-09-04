#13 UH volleyball falls to Texas State in invitational

UH volleyball suffered its first loss of the season in three sets to Texas State over the weekend.

The #13 Houston Cougars had won four straight games to start the season heading into Saturday’s showdown versus the Texas State Bobcats but fell short in three straight sets at San Marcos.

UH simply could not get off to any good starts, as Texas State took a strong lead early and never gave it up. The lone time Houston held the lead was 1-0 to start the second set.

The Bobcats took a 6-1 lead in the first set, an 8-3 lead in the second set, and an 8-2 lead in the third set.

Texas State got the early lead, taking the first set comfortably 25-18.

Houston tried to bounce back in the next set, trailing only 11-10 at one point. Once again, Texas State took the momentum back and had the 20-13 lead. The Cougars made it close this time, but couldn’t pull it out, losing the set 25-22.

The third and final set was not close. The Bobcats jumped out to a big lead early and maintained it throughout to clinch the match 25-18 in set three, the same score as the first set.

Graduate transfer outside hitter Kenna Sauer had 13 kills to lead the Cougars. Senior libero Kate Georgiades had a team lead of 11 digs and graduate setter Morgan Janda led UH with 16 assists.

The Cougars hope to bounce back next Friday in the Stacey Clark Classic in Indiana versus Kentucky.

