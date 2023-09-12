No more park and ride: UH to limit Sugar Land Shuttle access

In an email sent out Tuesday, the University announced that it will be restricting access to the Sugar Land Shuttle service.

The email, which was sent by Parking and Transportation Services Vice President Neil Hart, said that beginning Oct. 2 the shuttle service will be limited only to Technology Division students during peak hours.

“Only Technology Division students enrolled in classes at both UH and UH at Sugar Land will be able to ride the UH at Sugar Land Cougar Line shuttle buses during the peak periods of 7-11 a.m. and 4-7 p.m. Monday-Friday,” the email read. “Access for eligible students will be loaded automatically onto their digital Cougar Cards.”

The announcement came after a recent wave of complaints from students who said overcrowding and other issues have created problems getting to and from class.

These issues have stemmed from students using the shuttles as a park and ride service to get from Sugar Land to UH, according to the email. While the University said it added a fourth bus to help manage demand, capacity remains a concern.

“We have added a fourth shuttle to serve peak class times, and still have not been able to address demand. It is functioning as a park and ride service with peaks during the morning and evening rush hours, which was not the intent,” the email read.

Students who do not fall under the Technology Division are still eligible to ride during off hours. For those who have relied on the shuttle for transportation to campus, the University recommended students take the METRO bus or the Fort Bend Express Commuter Park and Ride.

Additionally, UH offers the Coogs on Alternative and Sustainable Transportation program which offers a METRO card incentive. COAST provides eligible students with a maximum of $27.50 a month towards their METRO fare.

[email protected]