UH Club Hockey falls to East Texas Baptist in inaugural series

The UH Club Ice Hockey team played its inaugural series over the weekend, dropping both games to East Texas Baptist University at the Sugar Land Ice and Sports Center.

Game 1

Friday evening’s series opener saw UH on the defensive from the onset.

In the first period, East Texas Baptist managed 20 shots on goal, though UH goalkeeper Aaron Krueger saved every goal to keep the Cougars level by the end of the period.

UH had five shots on goal in the opening period.

East Texas Baptist applied the pressure in the second period, scoring a pair of goals in the period, though not without Krueger saving 28 total shots on the period.

East Texas Baptist would score two more goals in the third period to lead with a convincing 4-0 margin.

Trailing 4-0, freshman forward Niko Vecchione got the puck in the back of the net for UH Club Ice Hockey’s first ever goal with under two minutes left in the game.

UH would score one more goal, this one from forward Jesse Papa in the closing seconds.

The first match in UH Club Ice Hockey history ended a 4-2 loss.

Game 2

On Saturday afternoon, UH sought out its first-ever win in the second and final game of its series with East Texas Baptist.

However, the win column would have to wait.

East Texas Baptist once again piled on the shots, scoring one in the first period, two in the second, and a fourth goal in the third period to cap off a dominant performance over the young UH team.

UH fell 4-0 in the afternoon matchup, managing just 17 shots on goal compared to ETBU’s 75.

The Cougars continue their search for a first-ever victory this weekend when they face off against Baylor in a two-game series in Mansfield.

[email protected]