UH men’s golf finishes fourth in Argent Financial Classic

To kick off the men’s golf season, the Cougars launched into action placing fourth this past weekend at the Argent Financial Classic.

For day one Senior Santiago De La Fuente started hot, shooting a four-under 68. Junior Wolfgang Glawe was right behind at three-under.

To conclude round one, the team shot 289 overall.

On day two, De La Fuente kept pushing and led Houston at six-under. Both Glawe and redshirt junior Jacob Borow joined the club shooting two-under at 70 strokes.

To end the day off, the team shot 284 overall, five strokes less than day one.

On day three Glawe took the mantle and led the Cougars at two under for 70 strokes, De La Fuente and redshirt sophomore Ruben Lindsay were right behind at one under for 71 strokes.

For day three the team shot steady 284 overall.

De La Fuente tied for second, shooting an impressive 11-under. The next closest player was Glawe who was tied for 16th.

The Cougars next tournament is the Papago Individual Event held by Arizona State Sept. 18-19.

