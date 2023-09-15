UH cross country shows out in Texas A&M Invitational

The UH cross country team built upon its impressive Lamar Early Bird Opener performance with top-five finishes for both the men’s and women’s teams at Friday’s Texas A&M Invitational.

The men’s team followed up its first-place finish at Lamar with a second-place score at the Texas A&M event, finishing behind only the Aggies.

Sophomore Miles Cox and senior Berry Cox showed out for UH in the Men’s 8k, recording a third and tenth-place finish in the event respectively.

Senior Brandon Seagreaves finished 17th, freshman Aaron Crittenden finished 20th, and freshman Michael Archie finished 44th to round out the Cougars to score in the event.

The men’s team comfortably finished in second place, behind Texas A&M but ahead of UT-Arlington, TCU, and Tarleton State in the top five.

The women’s team performed slightly less favorably on Friday morning, but still finished in the invitational’s top five.

The Cougars were led by senior Claire Meyer, who finished in third place in the women’s 5k. Senior Kelly-Ann Beckford, junior Zosia Bulhak, and junior Eleni Kaiser followed behind Meyer, placing in 19th, 25th, and 48th respectively.

With its fifth-place finish, the UH women finished behind Texas A&M, Dallas Baptist, UT-Arlington, and TCU, but bested such programs as Oklahoma Baptist and North Texas.

Houston’s next competitive appearance will be back in College Station in October, when the Cougars will compete in the Arturo Barrios Invitational.

