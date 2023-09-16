SGA holds special session, appoints new committee members

Wednesday, the Student Government Association held a special session. The meeting was primarily focused on appointments as well as the introduction of two new bills.

Two new members were appointed to cabinet positions, and seven others were appointed to committees. In addition, the Supporting Installation of Wudu Station in a Centralized Common Area Resolution and the Microwave and Vending Options Expansion Act went up for a first read.

Jadyn Winsett was appointed as attorney general. She previously worked with Rizk to create a task force committee dedicated to fixing issues in the Constitution and bylaws.

“In the past few admins they changed the bylaws but didn’t do enough work to make sure it is cohesive,” Winsett said. “I’m very dedicated to making sure everything is put together.”

Mohammad Tabbara was elected as the director of multicultural affairs, after the previous two directors appointed during the 60th administration stepped down.

“People will sign up and not realize what a big time commitment being a director really is,” said SGA director of outreach Jordan Underwood. “Appointing someone that’s already in SGA is good because they are aware of the time commitments.”

A former SGA senator, Tabbara said her experience working on the Senate floor has equipped her with the necessary tools for the job.

“I’m more than ready to take on new initiatives,” Tabbara said. “Because we are one of the most diverse campuses in the U.S. it’s important that people feel like their voices are being heard.”

Another former member of the Senate, Spiro Hoxha, was elected to the Student Fees and Advisory Committee. SFAC is composed of seven students and two faculty members who submit funding recommendations for student organizations and departments to the vice president for Student Affairs and Enrollment Services and the president.

“SFAC is a very important position because it deals with a massive amount of student funding,” Hoxha said. “There is only so much money to go around, so I want to focus my role on promoting campus culture and promoting a place where every student feels heard.”

Additionally, Hoxha was also appointed to the Transportation and Parking Committee and the Justin Dart Jr. Accessibility Center Committee.

“I’m very proud to be putting Hoxha up for these positions,” said SGA President Benjamin Rizk. “He understands the significance of every single dollar spent in SFAC and is a very qualified candidate.”

The Executive Board read the Supporting Installation of Wudu Station in a Centralized Common Area Resolution for the first time. This resolution supports the installation of wudu stations across campus where Muslims will have the space to pray and perform the traditional cleansing ritual.

“One of the pillars of Islam is to pray five times a day,” the resolution read. “A wudu station can significantly contribute to the accessibility and well-being of Muslim students on campus.”

Campus Life coordinator for the Muslim Student Association, Ibrahim Islam, addressed the Senate with concerns of the lack of accessibility to religious spaces on campus.

“Right now, students are praying in spaces like basements, closets and sides of buildings,” Islam said. “Our campus is tolerating and confining these practices, but rather, we should empower our differences and confront the everyday experiences of students.”

Currently, the M.D. Anderson Library basement serves as the main congregation location for Muslim students to pray. However, many fear the space has become overcrowded.

“At the library, there are around 300 people who come in daily to pray,” Islam said. “There is a long line to the restroom and once you get there it is very intense because you are trying to go as fast as you can while still staying spiritual.”

Additionally, the Microwave and Vending Options Expansion Act was introduced to the Senate.. The bill supports increased access to microwaves and vending machines on campus. They plan to implement an icon on the UH Go app that shows the locations of microwaves and vending machines.

“As a commuter student, I bring my own food from home because bringing leftovers really helps to cut down costs,” said Sen. Anahi Ortega. “Having these locations advertised on the app will really help those who can’t afford to buy food on campus everyday.”

Additionally, Sen. Ashley Lubben was appointed to the Counseling and Psychological Services Advisory Committee.

Sen. Cody Szell was appointed to the Faculty Senate Undergraduate Committee and the Justin Dart Jr. Student Accessibility Center Committee.

Sen. Zahra Gokal was appointed to the Transportation and Parking Advisory Committee, Food Services Advisory Committee and the A.D. Bruce Religion Center Policy Board.

Sen. Rhane Mason was appointed to the Student Housing and Residential Life Advisory Committee.

Gaurav Dutta was appointed to the Natural Sciences and Mathematics Committee.

