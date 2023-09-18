UH makes historic jump in college ranking

In the latest U.S. News and World Report Rankings, the University of Houston now ranks No. 70 in the list of the 2024 Top Public Universities. Making a leap of 21 positions — from 91 to 70 — in just one year.

“This remarkable climb in the national rankings in just one year is a testament to our shared vision and the determination of the UH community,” said University chancellor and president Renu Khator in a press release. “Our progress is not just about numbers; it’s about the positive, lasting impact we have on our students and the broader community. Our students deserve the best education, and our city and state deserve a top-notch public university.”

In addition to climbing in the rankings for public schools, UH now ranks No.133 — a 48-spot jump — among all national public and private universities that offer a full range of undergraduate majors as well as master’s and doctoral degrees.

UH’s graduation rates played a huge part in the rankings boost this year, according to the press release. Since 2013, graduation rates at UH have risen 16%. According to the 2024 report, the University’s graduation rate for at-risk students is proportional to the overall graduation rate for all students.

Leadership at UH have set their sights on becoming a top 50 university and the University already has several top 10 and 50 graduate programs.

The University ranks in the top 10 for several of its law programs and petroleum engineering and within the top 50 in pharmacy, social work, part-time MBA and political science.

“We haven’t reached our apex but we are getting better. UH is now 21 steps closer to becoming a top 50 public university, but there are still 20 more steps to take. It will not be easy, but our vision is clear, and we will continue to make our university better each day,” Khator said.

