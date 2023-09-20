Breaking: Suspect in fatal shooting at large near UH

In an email alert sent out on Wednesday, the University notified students about a suspect who police said fatally shot and killed an individual somewhere near campus. Currently, officials said the victim and shooter are not believed to be associated with UH.

“Out of abundance of caution we are sending this alert,” the email read. “Please be aware of your surroundings and notify the police if you see anything suspicious.”

The suspect shot and killed an adult male at 3300 Reeves Street, authorities said. This area is less than a mile away from both the UH and TSU campuses.

The alleged shooter is believed to be injured and on foot. A description of the suspect from the email said that he is an, “Heavyset black male with dreadlocks containing beads.” UH along with TSU and METRO police departments, are helping the Houston Police Department in the search for the suspect.

The shooting took place after a couple — the suspect and his girlfriend — were arguing and another man intervened. The man in his early 20s was shot several times before being taken to the hospital and declared deceased, authorities told ABC 13.

If you see any suspicious activity notify UHPD at (713) 743-3333, or dial 911.

[email protected]