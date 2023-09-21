No. 20 UH volleyball drops Big 12 opener 3-0 to BYU
UH volleyball suffered a lopsided loss in its Big 12 opener losing to No. 10 BYU in a 3-0 sweep.
After winning three straight games against Liberty, Texas A&M and SMU, the Cougars’ streak came to an end.
In the first set, UH had 17 kills but was unable to keep up with BYU losing 26-24.
In the second set, UH started off strong leading 7-3, causing BYU to make adjustments. Houston had several errors and BYU capitalized, gaining separation and winning the set in a dominant fashion 25-13.
With a last chance to extend the match, UH had a slow start which would ultimately cost them.
BYU led 7-1 early, and while the Cougars would make a run cutting the deficit to 14-12 in the match, BYU persevered.
Graduate student outside hitters Abbie Jackson and Kenna Sauer led in the box score having a combined 14 kills and 9 digs.
UH finished the matchup with a total of 31 kills, six digs and four blocks.
The volleyball team will look to bounce back and get their first Big 12 win at Kansas next Friday.