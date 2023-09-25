Football 101: How to enjoy your first game

With UH’s entry into the Big 12, more and more people are showing interest in attending football games. For those who are just now getting caught up in the hype, here are a few tips to make your first football experience a good one.

Stay informed about the weather

Keep track of the weather so you can dress appropriately. You do not want to wear your best shoes and clothes if the forecast predicts rain. It might lead to ruining your shoes, jeans and especially white clothes. Avoid wearing excessive make-up if the weather says it will be sunny.

Houston’s heat and humidity are notorious for ruining your perfectly-assembled appearance, so try not to overdo it. Dressing appropriately will ensure that your focus is not on feeling uncomfortable or irritated but on enjoying the experience.

Check traffic prior to leaving

Before you leave, check the road conditions to ensure that you don’t get stuck in Houston’s traffic and arrive on time. Since it’s your first game, it is advisable to secure a good seat toward the front for the best possible view. This way, you can witness the live action through your own eyes rather than relying on the LED screen while standing and getting pushed by the other fans.

Bring a companion

If you have no understanding of the game, consider asking someone to accompany you. This person should preferably have decent knowledge about the game, so that you are not clueless about what’s happening on the field. It could be your classmate, a friend or even your crush — who knows, it might turn into a date. The goal is to have someone who can explain the basics of the game.

Respect traditions

Wear red to show your support towards the school. You wouldn’t want to stand out as the only person not following tradition. Cheer on the “Womp Womp” song and familiarize yourself with the Coog sign. Embracing these traditions will enhance your first game experience.

Enjoy!

Attending your first game isn’t just about the game itself, it’s about the overall experience. Indulge in the delicious food at the tailgate, cheer along with fellow fans, enjoy the music being played by the band, take photos and make videos— but don’t get too caught up in capturing everything. Immerse yourself in the school spirit and enjoy your first game!



If your team loses, don’t be disheartened and remember there’s always another match!

[email protected]