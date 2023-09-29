UH soccer drops fifth straight in 2-1 loss to Iowa State

The UH soccer team fell 2-1 to Iowa State on Thursday evening, marking the team’s fifth consecutive loss.

In the first half, sophomore goalkeeper Olivia Dietrich racked up three saves to keep the score even 0-0 at the break.

In the 50th minute, freshman midfielder Aryanna Jimison scored a goal assisted by senior midfielder Cordelia Cross to move UH ahead 1-0.

In the 72nd minute, Iowa State tied the game 1-1.

Iowa State went on to score another goal in the 86th minute, making the score 2-1 in the Cyclones’ favor.

The final 15 minutes yielded no scores for UH, handing the Cougars a fifth consecutive loss and continuing the team’s search for its first Big 12 win.

UH looks ahead to a matchup with West Virginia on October 10th at the Carl Lewis International Complex.

