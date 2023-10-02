Houston soccer grabs UH’s first Big 12 win against West Virginia

The UH soccer team defeated West Virginia 2-1 on Sunday afternoon to tally Houston Athletics’ first-ever Big 12 victory.

In the first half, junior midfielder Alexis Fowlkes scored a goal assisted by sophomore Cameryn Maddox to give UH a 1-0 lead in the 25th minute.

West Virginia responded just minutes later, tying the game at one apiece.

In the 33rd minute, the Cougars regained the lead when senior midfielder Caitlyn Matthews scored off a corner kick.

UH’s 2-1 lead would hold for the remainder of the game, with no scores coming for either squad in the second half.

The Houston win was made even sweeter as it snapped a five-game losing streak for the Cougars, four games of which came from in-conference.

UH will look to gain momentum in the conference against Kansas State on October 5th.

