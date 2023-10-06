UH soccer held scoreless in loss to Kansas State

The Houston Cougars (7-6-1) fell to Big 12 rival Kansas State University (3-8-3) 1-0 in the first match-up in program history.

Senior midfielder Cornelia Cross, junior defender Anna Reysa and graduate student forward Allie Byrd shared the lead in shots for the Cougars with two each, adding six to Houston’s game total of 11.

Of the Wildcat’s 18 shots, only one was successful — a seven-yard header in the 22nd minute.

Sophomore goalkeeper Olivia Dietrich saved eight shots from hitting the net, doing her part to keep the Wildcats at bay.

There was a hail mary to tie up the game in the 89th minute, but it went high and right, giving the win to KSU.

The Cougars will stay in the state to face Kansas on Sunday.

