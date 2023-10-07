Cougar swimmers off to a splash in Big 12 opener

The Houston swimming and diving program began its first season in the Big 12 conference at the Dust off Your Boots Invitational in Austin against the Longhorns.

Two new top-10 program times were set by freshman Elizabeth Jimenez. The Dominican Republic native swam a 55.30 in the 100-yard backstroke, good for 10th all-time as well as a time of 1:59.17 for ninth all-time in the 200-yard backstroke.

The Cougars had two first-place finishes on the day. Sophomore Eden Humphrey earned the top spot in the 500-yard freestyle, and junior Adelaide Meuter finished first with a time of 55.67 in the 100-yard butterfly, an event in which Houston took the entire podium.

Junior Abbie Alvarez was second (56.26) and sophomore Noor El Gendy rounded out the top 3, clocking in 56.54.

UH had four swimmers make their debut, including two freshmen who both finished in second place in their respective events. Evelyn Entrekin swam 1:02.74 in the 100-yard breaststroke and Nora Hetyei finished with 2:05.89 in the 200-yard individual medley.

Sophomore Liya Goupil and senior Danielle Titus round out the Cougars debuts, with Goupil taking second place in the 100-yard freestyle (52.17) and 50-yard freestyle (23.91). Titus got third in the 100-yard backstroke, finishing with a time of 56.67.

In diving, fifth-year standout Chase Farris got fifth place on the 3-meter with a score of 328.05 and senior Hedda Grelz also took fifth in the 1-meter (283.80).

Next up, UH will have its swimmers participate in the Rice Fall Splash and diving will host the Houston Diving Invitational at the CRWC Natatorium on October 14-15.

