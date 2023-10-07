No. 21 volleyball blows past WVU in Big 12 home opener

The No. 21 UH Cougars played its first two Big 12 home games over the weekend, sweeping West Virginia to earn the program’s first Big 12 victories.

After the soccer team’s win over WVU last week, UH volleyball is the second program in the school to win a Big 12 game.

Game 1

The No. 21 UH Cougars women’s volleyball team swept the West Virginia Mountaineers in dominant fashion on Friday night in Fertitta Center.

The win marked the Cougars’ first-ever Big 12 win as UH moved to 8-5 on the season 1-3 in Big 12 play.

UH’s graduate student outside hitter Abbie Jackson led UH with 12 kills followed by graduate outside hitter Kenna Sauer with 10. Senior setter Annie Cooke dominated the game with 24 assists.

The first set started with a five-point run by UH and took an early 7-1 lead. Two kills from sophomore Tierney Jackson and junior Hailey Green kept WVU in the game, but UH stayed the course.

The first set was won when UH graduate outside hitter Nena Mbonu got a kill shot past WV. UH graduate middle blocker Rachel Tullos tallied three kills in the first set. West Virginia fell victim to multiple errors in a row and UH was able to capitalize, clinching the set 25-14.

The second set started off a little closer, but then UH took a 4-0 scoring run. UH later went on a three-score spurt to win the second set 25-16.

The third set was a much tighter game which ended up with nine separate ties and five lead changes. UH managed to get a trio of kills to take the third set and the game with a final score of 25-20.

Game 2

No. 20 Houston Volleyball swept West Virginia once again Saturday, claiming their second conference win.

Houston dominated the first set, as an early 8-0 run paved the way for the Cougars, who closed out the set 25-11.

Five unanswered points for the Cougars preceded eight more from West Virginia, bringing the score to 8-5 at the top of the second set.

The back-and-forth battle continued, with the score being even ten times during play.

Finally, three consecutive kills helped the Cougars reach set point.

A fourth consecutive kill by grad outside hitter Abbie Jackson secured the win for Houston, 25-20.

The momentum stayed on the Cougar’s side of the net into the third set.

Back-to-back kills by junior outside hitter Katie Corelli put the Cougars up 15-5.

West Virginia attempted to mount a comeback, but the Cougars held strong and claimed the set, 25-16.

Grad outside hitter Abbie Jackson led the charge with 25 attacks and 11 kills.

The Cougars will now prepare for a pair against Texas next weekend at home.

