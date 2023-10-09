UH soccer gets back in the win column against Kansas

The UH soccer team earned its eighth win of the season and second in the Big 12 with a 2-0 victory over Kansas over the weekend.

The Cougars were coming of a loss to Kansas State, and were forced to play this weekend without freshman midfielder Aryanna Brinstrom (flu).

Neither team scored throughout the first half of the game, starting the second half 0-0.

In the second half, freshman forward Kyrsten Kizer scored a goal assisted by freshman midfielder Aryanna Jimison in the first ten minutes of the half.

Just three minutes later, Jimison would score her own goal to put UH up 2-0.

UH’s two-goal lead would hold for the remainder of the match.

Sophomore goalkeeper Olivia Dietrich was key in preventing the Jayhawks from scoring by recording five saves.

UH looks ahead to a matchup against TCU in Fort Worth on Thursday, October 12th.

