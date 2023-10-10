UH lecturer arrested under suspicion of possessing child pornography

Police arrested a lecturer Tuesday under suspicion of allegedly possessing child pornography.

Sources said James Chang, who is listed as a lecturer and assistant director of undergraduate studies for the Department of Mathematics, was taken into custody just moments after dismissing his class for the day. The University said they were aware of the allegations and have suspended Chang’s employment.

“The University of Houston is aware of the charges filed against James Chang,” said University spokesperson Chris Stipes. “His employment as a lecturer in the Department of Mathematics has been suspended.”

Chang received both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from UH. He has worked at UH twice previously; once as a Teaching assistant from 2007-2011 and again as a graduate teaching fellow from 2014-2016.

This is an evolving story, check back for further updates.

